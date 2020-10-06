Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.05

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 3809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 341.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Timken by 293.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Timken by 1,352.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 201,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

