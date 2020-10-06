Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 2,803 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,572,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,175,942.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,868.30.

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 119.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

