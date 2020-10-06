TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $196,722.23 and approximately $599.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001309 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

