TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

BLD opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 19.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

