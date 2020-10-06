Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,249 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,624. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

