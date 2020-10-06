Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $583.91

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $583.91 and last traded at $582.37, with a volume of 4713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $573.91.

Several analysts have commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.16, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,313,399.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,806.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $3,447,471. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.