Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 3,151 call options.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 79,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Altice USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,439,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Altice USA by 254.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Altice USA by 112.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 228.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 91,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 660,383 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

