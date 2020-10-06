Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 2,132 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $24.58.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

