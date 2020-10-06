Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TT. TheStreet upgraded Trane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $126.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Trane’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $1,686,156.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Trane by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Trane by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,515,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

