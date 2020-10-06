Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Trans-Siberian Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TSG opened at GBX 101.66 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.74. Trans-Siberian Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90.

Trans-Siberian Gold Company Profile

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

