TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.75. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 1,371 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.