TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAC. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered TransAlta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TransAlta by 219.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransAlta by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in TransAlta by 166.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in TransAlta by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 844,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.