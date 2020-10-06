Travala.com Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $21.80 million and $626,929.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00004815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00261223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01534373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00163130 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,228,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,252,877 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

