TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $26.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC cut shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,311. The company has a market cap of $310.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

