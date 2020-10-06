Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Trend Micro alerts:

TMICY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Trend Micro stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.