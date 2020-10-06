Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRVN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Trevena from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.56.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.83. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Trevena by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trevena by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

