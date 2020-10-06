Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

TREX stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.62. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $78.32.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.