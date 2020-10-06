Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Craig Hallum began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

