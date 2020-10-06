Tripio Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $284,355.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.57 or 0.04781020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

TRIO is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

