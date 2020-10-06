TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OKEx, Liqui and Rfinex. TRON has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $1.19 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00264726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01498571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00157562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009427 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, RightBTC, ChaoEX, BitFlip, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, Liquid, Huobi, BitForex, Liqui, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Tidex, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Fatbtc, Kryptono, DDEX, Coindeal, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDCM, Koinex, Allcoin, OEX, OTCBTC, Exmo, Upbit, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Mercatox, Bibox, CoinEx, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Livecoin, Neraex, Kucoin, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, LBank, Zebpay, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Rfinex, IDAX, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, CoinEgg, WazirX, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

