Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

