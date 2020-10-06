Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on October 23rd

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TIGT opened at GBX 72.01 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.52. The company has a market cap of $249.21 million and a PE ratio of -8.47. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 58.69 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

About Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L)

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

