TrueChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.69 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. TrueChain has a market cap of $18.42 million and $3.69 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, ZB.COM and HitBTC. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.83 or 0.04858268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032806 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

