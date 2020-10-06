TrueFeedBack (TFB) Achieves Market Cap of $961,547.22

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $961,547.22 and approximately $15,533.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00259329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00084570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.01494363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00157481 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,627,018,993 tokens. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

