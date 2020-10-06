TrueUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitso, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Crex24. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $506.84 million and approximately $57.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, HBUS, Bitso, Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Koinex, IDEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, WazirX, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

