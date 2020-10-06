TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TUIFY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TUI will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.