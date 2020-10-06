Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,286.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

ULE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,139.80 ($27.96) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,222.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,072.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Electronics will post 12100.7107885 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a GBX 54.60 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 73.15%.

In related news, insider Tony Rice purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($141,055.80).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

