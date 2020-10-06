Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 288.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 476,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $205.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.