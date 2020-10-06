United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives $5.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $5.04 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

