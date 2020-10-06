United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 4.0% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.70. 120,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,359. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

