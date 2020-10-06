Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UMRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Unum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.93.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

