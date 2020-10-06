Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of UMRX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

