Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.41

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 24796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 82.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

