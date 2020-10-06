USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $629,637.78 and $1,199.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,679.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.02048047 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00561483 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,044 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.