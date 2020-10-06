Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.81.

USIO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

