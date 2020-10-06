Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.31. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

