Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

