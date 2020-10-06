Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,666. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96.

