Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 149.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,666. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96.

