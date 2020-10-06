Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. 6,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

