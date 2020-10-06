Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $38,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,970. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

