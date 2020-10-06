Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.49

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.49 and last traded at $224.49, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

