Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) vs. Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) Financial Survey

Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonso Electronics International and Varex Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 1.89 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Varex Imaging $780.60 million 0.63 $15.50 million $1.30 9.72

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bonso Electronics International and Varex Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25

Varex Imaging has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.50%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

Volatility & Risk

Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Bonso Electronics International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications, such as bark control devices. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

