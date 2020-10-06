Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.10 on Monday. Vector Group has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,572.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 over the last three months. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

