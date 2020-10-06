Verge Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Verge has a market cap of $67.27 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Binance and YoBit. In the last week, Verge has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00429704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002730 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,368,047,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Coindeal, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Binance, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

