Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 13,097 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. 234,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,093,266. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.