Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 5,243 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,676. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

