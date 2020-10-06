Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.