Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland makes up 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

