Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,266 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 243,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,355,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

